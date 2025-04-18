Former ONE Muay Thai bantamweight champion and decorated Thai boxer Nong-O will be looking to get his payback against his rival, former two-time and two-division Rajadamnern Stadium champion Kongthoranee. Who defeated Nong-O two months ago at ONE Friday Fight 28.

With the former Bantamweight champion now training with the looks of Superbon and his training camp, and going down to the flyweight division, where he’s looked much leaner and actually more reserved in approach to fighting. However, is still whipping his devastating leg kicks that he’s known for.

Nong-O Hama wants to be great once again against Kongthoranee.

Nong-O Hama wants to reach the top of the mountain in Muay Thai once again, as he looks to rebound from a fight losing streak that started with a loss against top russian fighter Kiamran Nabati back in 2024. This isn’t deterring the former champion as he looks to get his payback against a top foe and is ready to face one of the top 5 of the flyweight division, where the likes of Rodtang wait in the wings.