Nong-O Gaiyanghadao retained his ONE Muay Thai Bantamweight Champion in devastating fashion at ONE: Collision Course. The 34-year-old Thai dropped challenger Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym with a brutal right hook to end their co-main event bout with in the third round.

Nong-O 🇹🇭 STOPS "The Steel Locomotive" in his tracks to retain the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title! 👑 #ONECollisionCourse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/sBLPDzR2P7 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 18, 2020

Rodelk came into this fight on the back of winning the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament, and he made the champion work for his win. However, Nong-O has not lost since 2015, and has looked a step ahead of everyone he has faced under the ONE banner.

In the main event, Roman Kryklia defended his ONE Kickboxing Light Heavyweight title with a dominant unanimous decision over Andrei Stoica. Kryklia put his height and reach advantage to good use, and Stoica was unable to close the distance. There were moments when it looked as if the fight would be stopped. However, Stoica did enough to last until the final bell.

Here are the full results and highlights from ONE: Collision Course

Kickboxing – Light Heavyweight: Roman Kryklia defeats Andrei Stoica via unanimous decision

Roman Kryklia defeats Andrei Stoica via unanimous decision Muay Thai – Bantamweight: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeats Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via knockout at 1:13 of round three

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeats Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via knockout at 1:13 of round three Lightweight: Marat Gafurov defeats Lowen Tynanes via split decision

Marat Gafurov defeats Lowen Tynanes via split decision Bantamweight: Yusup Saadulaev defeats Troy Worthen via unanimous decision

Yusup Saadulaev defeats Troy Worthen via unanimous decision Flyweight: Yodkaikaew Fairtex defeats Tatsumitsu Wada via split decision

Yodkaikaew Fairtex defeats Tatsumitsu Wada via split decision Flyweight: Xie Wei defeats Chan Rothana via TKO at 1:39 of round three