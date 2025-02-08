Kongthoranee Scores Stunning Upset Over Thai Legend Nong-O Hama – ONE Fight Night 28 Highlights
Thai prospect Kongthoranee Sor Sommai spoiled Nong-O Hama’s flyweight debut, scoring a closely contested split decision over the eight-time ONE world champion at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video.
Kongthoranee was in control for a majority of the opening round, keeping Nong-O at bay with a variety of front kicks and the threat of landing an elbow in close. Things started to pick up in the final minute with Nong-O looking very relaxed in the new weight class, but it was Kongthoranee who appeared to have a higher output throughout the first three minutes.
After a fairly easy-going opening round, Nong-O came out aggressive in the second and started to pour it on Kongthoranee with a relentless barrage of body kicks.
With the fight potentially tied up at 1-1, both fighters came out looking to put on a fast and furious pace. Kongthoranee landed a nice straight left early as Nong-O continued to punish his opponent’s body and left forearm with a non-stop string of kicks. With 10 seconds left to go in the fight, Nong-O attempted to rush Kongthoranee, but both fighters got caught up in the ropes, preventing them from slugging it out for the last few ticks on the clock.
Official Result: Kongthoranee def. Nong-O Hama via split decision