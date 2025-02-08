Kongthoranee Scores Stunning Upset Over Thai Legend Nong-O Hama – ONE Fight Night 28 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Thai prospect Kongthoranee Sor Sommai spoiled Nong-O Hama’s flyweight debut, scoring a closely contested split decision over the eight-time ONE world champion at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 Kongthoranee Sor Sommai ONE Friday Fights 68 2

Kongthoranee was in control for a majority of the opening round, keeping Nong-O at bay with a variety of front kicks and the threat of landing an elbow in close. Things started to pick up in the final minute with Nong-O looking very relaxed in the new weight class, but it was Kongthoranee who appeared to have a higher output throughout the first three minutes.

After a fairly easy-going opening round, Nong-O came out aggressive in the second and started to pour it on Kongthoranee with a relentless barrage of body kicks.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

With the fight potentially tied up at 1-1, both fighters came out looking to put on a fast and furious pace. Kongthoranee landed a nice straight left early as Nong-O continued to punish his opponent’s body and left forearm with a non-stop string of kicks. With 10 seconds left to go in the fight, Nong-O attempted to rush Kongthoranee, but both fighters got caught up in the ropes, preventing them from slugging it out for the last few ticks on the clock.

Official Result: Kongthoranee def. Nong-O Hama via split decision

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan ONE Friday Fights 82

Check out highlights from Nong-O Hama vs. Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

