Video: Fans Stunned as Masaaki Noiri Shatters Opponent’s Leg with Brutal Leg Kicks

Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri delivered one of the most shocking performances of his career at ONE Championship, earning a second-round knockout victory over Shakir Al-Tekreeti in devastating fashion. Breaking his shin with low kicks leading to a knockout win.

Masaaki Noiri Breaks Opponents’ Leg With Kicks

The bout, held in Bangkok, Thailand, showcased Masaaki Noiri’s signature striking skills that have earned him titles in K-1 Kickboxing. After a competitive first round, Noiri began to target Al-Tekreeti’s legs with relentless precision. Midway through the second round, Noiri landed a thunderous kick to Al-Tekreeti’s shin, sending the Iraqi fighter stumbling for a standing ten count.

Moments later, another perfectly placed kick connected with the same spot, breaking Al-Tekreeti’s shin and forcing him to collapse in agony. The referee immediately waved off the fight as Al-Tekreeti signaled he could not continue.

Fans reacted to this brutal leg break KO:

“Technique, precision, power, Noiri cuts the bones. What a fight.” “Looks like it definitely broke! Wow shin of steal.” “Bro’s left leg was already brutalized but then his right leg fully broke. Brutal sport man hopefully he can walk again soon.” “The way he told his corner, I knew it was broken , brutal kicks.” “Shin conditioning and bones density is real.

The win marked a triumphant moment for Masaaki Noiri, who has faced challenges transitioning to the global stage despite his illustrious career in Japan. A two-division K-1 champion and WBC Muay Thai titleholder, Noiri is renowned for his striking and finishing ability. His latest performance demonstrated why he is considered one of the most technical and dangerous fighters in the featherweight division.

Al-Tekreeti is a promising kickboxer from Baghdad, Iraq, who trains out of Pattaya, Thailand. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where it was confirmed he suffered a broken leg. Despite the setback, Al-Tekreeti has shown resilience throughout his career and is expected to work toward a comeback after recovery.

For Noiri, this victory represents a turning point in his ONE Championship journey, signaling his readiness to compete at the highest level against the world’s elite. Fans remain stunned by the brutality of the finish, with some calling it one of the most dramatic knockouts in recent memory.