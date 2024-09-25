Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque in the Works for UFC 310 on December 7

Nick Diaz is back! For real this time.

After travel issues kept him from a return to the Octagon in Abu Dhabi, the leader of the Diaz army appears to be set for his next fight. According to a report from MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Diaz is set to square off with No. 14 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque at UFC 310 on Saturday, December 7.

The bout was originally scheduled to go down at Etihad Arena last month, but travel-related issues forced Diaz to bow out of the contest.

It’s been three long years since we last saw Diaz in action having last faced UFC Hall of Famer ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. The 41-year-old Stockton native delivered a lackluster showing and ultimately suffered a third-round TKO against the former welterweight world champion.

Nick Diaz hasn’t won a UFC fight in 13 years

Diaz has not won a fight in the Octagon since a unanimous decision over BJ Penn at UFC 137 in October 2011.

Luque, 31, will look to use Diaz as a stepping stone back into the win column after dropping three of his last four fights, including a second-round knockout loss against Joaquin Buckley in his most recent outing. Overall, ‘The Silent Assassin’ is 22-10-1 in his mixed martial arts career and carries a 15-6 record under the UFC banner.

Diaz boasts a similar MMA record, having gone 26-10, but his UFC run has been far less impressive, going 7-7 with one no-contest. Though he never captured gold inside the Octagon, Diaz is a former WEC and Strikeforce welterweight champion.