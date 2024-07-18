Nick Diaz didn’t train for ‘5 years’ ahead of UFC return fight with Robbie Lawler: ‘He was pressured into that’

Slated to make another return to the Octagon in just a months’ time at UFC Abu Dhabi, former undisputed welterweight title challenger, Nick Diaz took part in no training regime for five years ahead of his clash with former champion, Robbie Lawler back in 2021, according to Jake Shields.

Diaz, a former welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, is slated to make his comeback at UFC Abu Dhabi next month in the United Arab Emirates, taking on welterweight contender, Vicente Luque over the course of five rounds.

Sidelined for the last three years, Nick Diaz snapped a six-year hiatus at UFC 266 in a rematch with former gold holder, Lawler, dropping a third round TKO loss to the former undisputed champion in the pair’s second time to share the Octagon together.

And despite appearing in much better shape – physically at least this time around for his return bout with Luque, which has been scrutinized by many within the community – including his former head coach, Cesar Gracie, Diaz at least had enjoyed some training for this return.

Nick Diaz had no training for 5 years ahead of Robbie Lawler rematch

And according to the above-mentioned, Shields, a long-time training partner of the Stockton veteran, who will train with the former WEC and Strikeforce champion in the coming weeks, Diaz didn’t train for over five years for his matchup with Lawler.

“He (Nick Diaz) didn’t train at all for the (Robbie) Lawler fight,” Jake Shields said on the JAXXON podcast. “That fight shouldn’t have happened in my opinion, I’m not gonna get into too many details, but I wasn’t very happy. I think he was kinda pressured into that so people could make money.”

“…I mean, the fact that he fought Robbie Lawler with zero training in five years, and like, I was freaked out watching that, I thought he was gonna get embarrassed, and he put on freaking war. He lost – but for a second, for two rounds I thought he might even come back and win, like holy sh*t – with no training. I think he can still go out there – it shows that he has the heart still and now he’s training – I can’t say how hard – I know that he’s training now. Hopefully I’ll get out there next week and push him.”

