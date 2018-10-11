Nate Diaz Trolls Dana White Over Khabib Teammate Drama

The MMA universe was dealt some surprising news when lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov threatened to leave the UFC if they released his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov. Now it’s apparently time Nate Diaz sounds off on the Khabib teammate drama.

Tukhugov was one of Khabib’s teammates who climbed into the Octagon to scuffle with Conor McGregor after the Irishman was submitted by “The Eagle” at UFC 229. He was arrested but released when McGregor refused to press charges. But Tukhugov wasn’t out of the woods. UFC President Dana White said he and the other two assailants would never fight in the UFC again.

That didn’t stop Tukhugov from boasting that he ‘slapped McGregor as promised’ online. Tukhugov was then removed from his UFC Moncton match-up with McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov.

Fear not, Nate Diaz has an idea to fix this mess. He tweeted to White this afternoon that they should let “Kabob’s” friend fight and release him instead:

@danawhite please let kabobs dumbass friend stay in @ufc

Fire me it will be bettter this way.

I think it’s more fair that way … — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 11, 2018

An interesting take from the always-entertaining fan favorite. Diaz was set to return from an over two-year layoff to face Dustin Poirier at November 3’s UFC 230. That bout fell apart when ‘The Diamond’ pulled out with an undisclosed injury this week.

Diaz was removed from the NYC event as a result. He proclaimed he was ready to face Nurmagomedov for the UFC title. The youngest Diaz brother is often at odds with the UFC in their seemingly never-ending power struggle over money.

How that will factor into the Khabib drama remains to be seen. One thing is for certain, though. Diaz knows how to keep himself relevant despite not having a victory in the Octagon since March 2016.