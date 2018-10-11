Khabib’s Teammate Pulled From Artem Lobov Fight For UFC 229 Brawl

Earlier today, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov threatened to leave the UFC if his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov was released from the promotion. Khabib’s teammate could be putting quite the wrench in “The Eagle’s” plans.

Tukhugov was infamously one of Khabib’s teammates who scaled the Octagon to confront Conor McGregor after the ending of the UFC 229 main event last weekend. Tukhugov was arrested for his role in the brawl. He was later released when McGregor refused to press charges. UFC President Dana White rapidly confirmed that Khabib’s teammates who assaulted McGregor would never fight in the UFC again.

But that didn’t stop Tukhugov from boasting about the assault on social media.

He’s going to pay for it, however. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani just confirmed that Tukhugov has been pulled from his scheduled fight. He was set to face McGregor’s friend and teammate Artem Lobov at October 27’s UFC Moncton:

Confirmed that the Lobov vs. Tukhugov fight in Moncton later this month has been canceled. UFC looking for a new opponent for Lobov. Tukhugov’s status is uncertain. https://t.co/KME9IC24jG — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 11, 2018

Featherweight Tukhugov has been out of action since May 2016. He lost a split decision to currently surging featherweight competitor Renato Moicano at UFC 198. He was then suspended by USADA for using banned substance ostarine. Tukhugov boasts a 3-1 UFC record overall.

Tukhugov boasted that he ‘slapped McGregor as promised’ during the all-out chaos that followed the UFC 229 main event. It’s not really a surprise to see him punished by the UFC for attacking their biggest star while he was still dazed from getting submitted.

However, it appears Khabib is willing to play hardball in order to keep his teammate on the UFC roster. This could end messily. Stay tuned.