Nate Diaz Pulled From UFC 230 Card, Says He’s Ready For Khabib

Nate Diaz pulled from the card of the UFC 230 pay-per-view event as well following the news that his opponent was also pulled.

Nate Diaz Pulled

On Tuesday night, it was revealed that Poirier has dropped out of his bout with the younger Diaz brother in a fight that the mass majority of fight fans was looking forward to seeing. The reason that Poirier dropped out was due to an undisclosed injury. It’s safe to say that this was one of the most anticipated bout of the card.

UFC President Dana White told Lance Pugmire that the promotion won’t be looking for a replacement and Diaz was also “definitely off UFC 230” card.

Next Fight?

This led to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani noting on his official Twitter account that Diaz has called for a showdown with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Asked @NateDiaz209 what’s next now that Dustin Poirier is out of UFC 230. His response? “I’ll just fight Khabib when he’s ready.”

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with Conor McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

The Card

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold

Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch

Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Jack Marshman vs. Karl Roberson

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Sultan Aliev vs. Lyman Good

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh