Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz is the subject of a new documentary that takes fans on a journey through the fan favorite’s rise to superstardom and the frustrations that came with it.

Nate Diaz exited his long-time employer after 15 years, a tenure that began as part of the promotion’s long-running reality series, The Ultimate Fighter. During his decade-and-a-half-long run, Diaz earned the love of fans around the world for his anti-establishment approach to the fight game. Now, Diaz’s unique personality is the subject of a new documentary titled “Hit ‘Em Up” produced by Pineapple Dojo MMA.

Joined by American stand-up comedian Shane Gillis, the documentary features notables from the world of mixed martial arts including ‘King’ Bobby Green, Luke Rockhold, and Joe Rogan. The unique documentary is also being hailed as a visual and auditory experience as it features music from some of the industry’s biggest names, including Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Sublime, and the late great Tupac Shakur. You can check out the full documentary in the embed below and on Pineapple Dojo MMA’s YouTube channel.

The Story of Nate Diaz, So Far

Nate Diaz made his promotional debut in 2007, defeating Manny Gamburyan to become the Ultimate Fighter season five winner. After earning his contract, Diaz worked his way through the lightweight division, squaring off with some of the biggest names in 155-pound history including Gray Maynard, Clay Guida, Melvin Guillard, Takanori Gomi, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, Jim Miller, Rafael dos Anjos, Benson Henderson, Anthony Pettis, and Tony Ferguson.

Most notably, Diaz went toe-to-toe with Irish megastar Conor McGregor in 2016, handing the former two-division world champion his first defeat inside the Octagon at UFC 196. The two icons would run it back five months later with McGregor evening the score with a majority decision. Sadly, a trilogy bout never came to fruition, but both fighters are convinced that a third meeting will happen before either man hangs up their gloves for good.

Nate Diaz is expected to make his professional boxing debut on August 5 as he is set to scrap with ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Once he cashes in inside the squared circle, Diaz is already said to be eyeing a potential return to the Octagon.