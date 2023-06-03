15 years into his UFC career, Jim Miller is still setting records for himself.

Stepping into the Octagon for an unprecedented 42nd time, ‘A-10’ scored the knockout of the night finishing debutant Jesse Butler just 23 seconds into their UFC Vegas 74 clash. Both fighters came out swinging in the opening seconds with Miller putting pressure on Butler early. Backing his opponent up against the fence, Miller threw a picture-perfect counter-left hook that caught Butler on the button and sent him crashing to the canvas. Miller followed it up with a left uppercut that turned out Butler’s lights, forcing referee Mark Smith to step in and stop the action.

Official Result: Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler via KO (strikes) at 0:23 or Round 1.

With the win, Jim Miller scored his 25th career victory under the UFC banner and netted the fastest finish of his decade-and-a-half-long career. Looking as good as ever, ‘A-10’ is still intent on making it to UFC 300 next year and becoming the only fighter to have competed at UFC 100, 200, and 300.

Check Out Highlights From Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler at UFC Vegas 73 Below:

