Nate Diaz is once again insisting that his scheduled scrap with Jake Paul be moved out of the Lone Star State after realizing that the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will test him for marijuana use ahead of his professional boxing debut.

The news came as a complete shock to the Stockton Samurai who has become synonymous with his unapologetic love for cannabis. After discovering that Texas, the state that is scheduled to host his August 5 clash with Jake Paul at American Airlines Center, has a zero-tolerance policy for marijuana usage, Diaz playfully suggested that the fight moves to another state. At the time, Diaz did not come off as entirely serious.

However, a recent post by the Ultimate Fighter alumnus has fans concerned that he could potentially pull out of the fight altogether if it’s not moved to a state that is much more friendly to its weed aficionados.

We gonna have to move states pic.twitter.com/sq85apLZwc — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 3, 2023

Nate Diaz Denied Marijuana Exemption by TDLR

Nate Diaz has a long history of being at odds with the United State Anti-Doping Agency, the group that handles in-competition testing for UFC athletes. In recent years, marijuana testing has been much more relaxed across the board, but in the less-than-progressive state of Texas, marijuana continues to be a big no-no for professional athletes.

If Diaz chooses not to adhere to the TDLR’s requirement, it would likely have zero effect on the bout taking place. Worst-case scenario, the outcome could be changed to a no contest in the event that Diaz both wins the contest and tests positive for marijuana metabolites. Unless Diaz has a strong desire to continue his professional boxing career after August 5, the consequences are likely of little concern to him.

Nate Diaz reportedly applied for a marijuana exemption but was promptly denied by state regulators.

“We will be working with VADA on testing prior to the fight and will be in compliance with all VADA rules, as well as the rules and regulations set forth by TDLR,” Real Fight, Inc. President and Diaz manager Zach Rosenfield told High Times.