Nate Diaz offers to make shocking Octagon return in massive update: ‘Headlining UFC 300 would be better’

Veteran welterweight contender, Nate Diaz has claimed that he would be open to headlining UFC 300 in April coming, pointing to his failed main event clash with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor back in 2016 atop UFC 200 in July of that year.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger under the banner of the promotion and victor of The Ultimate Fighter, exited the Dana White-led promotion officially back in November 2022, having landed a spectacular fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson in a rallying performance.

Making a professional boxing debut back in August of last year in Texas, Diaz forced puncher, Jake Paul the distance in a one-sided unanimous decision loss in his first venture to the squared circle.

And continually linked with a stunning UFC comeback in the time since his departure, Stockton fan-favorite, Diaz claimed there were no viable options for him to fight in April at a potential UFC 300, amid links to a grudge match with Dustin Poirier, and a trilogy bout with the above-mentioned, McGregor.

Welcoming the opportunity to fight undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards in a championship rematch, Diaz has been linked with a potential return to the boxing ring as soon as March, with a rematch against former symbolic BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal reportedly in the works for an event in Las Vegas.

Nate Diaz offers to headline UFC 300 in massive return

However, on his official social media account tonight, Diaz claims he would open to headlining UFC 300 in a stunning April comeback, having missed out on a planned UFC 200 rematch with rival, McGregor back in 2016.

“I was supposed to headline UFC 200,” Nate Diaz posted on his official X account, accompanied by a poster for his scheduled rematch with McGregor. “Headline (sic) UFC 300 would be better.”

I was supposed to headline UFC200



Headline UFC300 would be better pic.twitter.com/lBWkn41Ao3 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 11, 2024

Slated to headline UFC 200 in July 2016 against McGregor, whom he had defeated earlier that same year, Diaz was ultimately pulled from the bout with Dubliner, after the ex-two-weight champion refused to partake in media obligations and attend press events in order to promote the bout.

Diaz would subsequently headline UFC 202 in August of that year against two-time opponent, McGregor in a welterweight rematch, suffering a close, majority decision loss.

