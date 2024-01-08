Report – Jorge Masvidal set for professional boxing rematch with UFC veteran Nate Diaz in March

Former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal is reportedly slated to make his first outing in professional boxing later this year – taking on fellow UFC alum, Nate Diaz in the pair’s rematch, this time in the squared circle, in a March clash in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Masvidal, a former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC and the promotion’s inaugural symbolic BMF titleholder, called time on his mixed martial arts career back in April, suffering a fourth consecutive decision loss in a unanimous decision defeat to Gilbert Burns.

As for Diaz, The Ultimate Fighter victor departed the UFC back in November 2022 after landing a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson earlier that year.

Making a professional boxing debut back in August, Stockton veteran, Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to professional boxer, Jake Paul in Texas, suffering a final round knockdown to boot.

Jorge Masvidal reportedly set to fight Nate Diaz in March boxing rematch

And with speculation rife regarding a potential return to combat sports for Masvidal – who confirmed he would be calling time on his retirement earlier this month, reports have revealed late tonight that the Floridian will take on Diaz in a boxing clash in March.

“BREAKING: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match confirmed,” Happy Punch posted on their official X account. “March in Las Vegas. The UFC has given the green light, sources tell Happy Punch.”

BREAKING: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing match confirmed 🤯



March in Las Vegas. The UFC has given the green light, sources tell Happy Punch pic.twitter.com/KsVVsgZMGB — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 9, 2024

Sharing the Octagon at UFC 244 back in November 2019, Masvidal landed the symbolic BMF title in the championship’s inaugural outing, turning in a fourth round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Diaz at Madison Square Garden.

At the time of publication, an official venue, weight class, or round-limit for a reported rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz has yet to be determined.

Who wins in a March professional boxing rematch: Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz?