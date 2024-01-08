Report – Jorge Masvidal set for professional boxing rematch with UFC veteran Nate Diaz in March
Former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal is reportedly slated to make his first outing in professional boxing later this year – taking on fellow UFC alum, Nate Diaz in the pair’s rematch, this time in the squared circle, in a March clash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Masvidal, a former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC and the promotion’s inaugural symbolic BMF titleholder, called time on his mixed martial arts career back in April, suffering a fourth consecutive decision loss in a unanimous decision defeat to Gilbert Burns.
As for Diaz, The Ultimate Fighter victor departed the UFC back in November 2022 after landing a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson earlier that year.
Making a professional boxing debut back in August, Stockton veteran, Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to professional boxer, Jake Paul in Texas, suffering a final round knockdown to boot.
Jorge Masvidal reportedly set to fight Nate Diaz in March boxing rematch
And with speculation rife regarding a potential return to combat sports for Masvidal – who confirmed he would be calling time on his retirement earlier this month, reports have revealed late tonight that the Floridian will take on Diaz in a boxing clash in March.
“BREAKING: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match confirmed,” Happy Punch posted on their official X account. “March in Las Vegas. The UFC has given the green light, sources tell Happy Punch.”
Sharing the Octagon at UFC 244 back in November 2019, Masvidal landed the symbolic BMF title in the championship’s inaugural outing, turning in a fourth round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Diaz at Madison Square Garden.
At the time of publication, an official venue, weight class, or round-limit for a reported rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz has yet to be determined.
Who wins in a March professional boxing rematch: Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz?