“We were drinking!” – Dana White comments on fighting Nate Diaz in a club years ago

Nate Diaz and Dana White nearly got into a scrap in a bar years ago. According to the Stockton-born fighter, he and the UFC President nearly came to blows in Las Vegas in 2014.

The 37-year-old MMA fighter explained that at an afterparty post shooting the Gilbert Melendez-Anthony Pettis season of The Ultimate Fighter, he and White had an altercation that was nearly settled physically.

While speaking to ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Diaz explained:

“No one ever tells me what to do. I almost beat up Dana White in a club one time. You should have seen it. Did he tell you about it? You should ask him. He was talking shit and arguing. I was mad at him, I shouldn’t have been mad at him. But it was a long time ago.”

The US-born athlete added that he was frustrated over not getting good fights or good pay for his work. Years later, he says he understands White better. He added:

“I’m on Dana White’s side. It’s all love. I understand [it’s] business, it’s all good. Me and Dana always got along with everything.”

Nate Diaz will be fighting this weekend in the main event of UFC 279 against the young and hungry Khamzat Chimaev. This is a five-round non-title headlining fight which will likely be the 37-year-old’s final fight in the UFC. Diaz made his debut in the UFC in 2007 winning the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter.

See Nate Diaz‘s full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Dana White responds to Nate Diaz bar altercation story

UFC President Dana White was asked about this story in a UFC 279 pre-fight press conference. He did not say much on the matter, however, he did not dispute any of the stated facts. Dana said in response:

“Allegedly! Allegedly. We were drinking!” White laughed and continued, “Does anybody else have any other questions?”

With UFC 279 being the final fight in Nate Diaz’s UFC run, how does White feel about seeing the TUF winner walk out the door? White said he has nothing but positivity for Nathan, he explained:

“But looking back the Diaz brothers have been an absolute blast. They’re legends in the sport. They’re legends in the company … If that’s what Nate wants then we wish him the best … If goes and fights with another promotion or if he starts another promotion or whatever it is I wish them the best.”



See Dana White’s full UFC 279 press conference below: