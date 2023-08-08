Despite suffering a rather one-sided loss to professional boxer, Jake Paul in his squared circle debut last weekend, former UFC lightweight title challenger and welterweight contender, Nate Diaz has opened as a colossal betting favorite to defeat the Ohio native in a potential rematch under the unified mixed martial arts ruleset.

Diaz, a one-time lightweight title challenger, made his professional boxing debut over the course of last weekend in Dallas, Texas, suffering a unanimous decision (98-91, 97-92, 97-92) loss to outspoken YouTuber and social media influencer, Paul over the course of 10 rounds in ‘The Lone Star State’.

For Paul, the victory came as the youngster’s seventh professional, also returning him to the winner’s enclosure after a first career defeat earlier this year, coming in the form of a split decision loss to Tommy Fury – half-brother of current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in February in Saudi Arabia.

Making his return to combat sports at the pay-per-view event in the American Airlines Center, prior to his loss against Paul, Diaz had most recently headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, defeating former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson with a fourth round guillotine choke submission win.

And off the back of his decision loss to Paul, Diaz, a life-long mixed martial artist and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, is available as a whopping -1,200 betting favorite to defeat the +650 betting underdog, Paul – if they make good on a potential rematch in mixed martial arts competition.

While a rematch between Diaz and Paul has yet to be made official in the early goings following their boxing clash, best fights to bet on in UFC betting sites are already offering punters and bettors odds on straight, outright betting on a potential rematch in mixed martial arts, as well as potential prop bets and wagers.

Following their boxing clash in Texas, Paul made quite the interesting proposition to Stockton native Diaz; in the form of a professional mixed martial arts rematch under the PFL (Professional Fighters League) banner – with a fight purse worth a cool $10,000,000 on offer for Diaz – which was initially welcomed by The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner, who insisted a “real fight” would end much differently.

“I’m not trying to f*cking talk sh*t,” Nate Diaz said at his post-fight press conference. “He’s boxing high-level MMA guys and he’s sparring hard and working with good people, and then he starts talking sh*t to me throughout the camp. It comes with the territory and all is fair, love and war, I’m always about that. Say whatever you want, that’s fine. But then when you start making things personal, trying to make things personal, saying sh*t he shouldn’t be saying. It hurts people’s feelings when I say this ain’t a real fight.”

“Because if it’s a real fight – remember [the] Logan Paul (lookalike) in New Orleans?” Nate Diaz asked. “No problem. This is not a real fight to be talking to me like that. This is a boxing competition, so that’s what I meant by he can’t really fight. It’s not overly disrespectful, If yu can’t really fight, don’t be talking sh*t.”

Would you like to see Nate Diaz and Jake Paul fight again?