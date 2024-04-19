Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz being sued by ‘Not Logan Paul’ over 2023 brawl on Bourbon Street

A civil suit has been filed against former UFC star Nate Diaz stemming from a 2023 brawl on Bourbon Street.

Rodney Petersen, also known as ‘Not Logan Paul’ on social media, is the man who filed the suit according to a report from MMA Junkie who obtained a copy of the court documents on Friday. Petersen’s wife, Bobbie Petersen, is also listed as a co-petitioner.

Per the document, Petersen claims that Diaz initiated the brawl while he was attempting to be a peacemaker among the chaos.

The incident in question occurred in the early morning hours of April 22. Diaz attended a Misfits Boxing event earlier in the evening and got into a near-brawl with Chase DeMoor after chucking a water bottle at the influencer. Video of the street fight immediately went viral with one angle showing Petersen engaging with Diaz before being choked out by the MMA star and left unconscious in the middle of the street.

Diaz was arrested days later, but the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office chose not to pursue a second-degree battery charge against him.

Petersen and his wife are suing nate Diaz for ’emotional trauma’ and ‘loss of consortium’

As first reported by New Orleans TV station Fox 8, Petersen is seeking damages for mental, physical, and emotional trauma, as well as medical expenses and loss of income. Bobbie Petersen seeks damages for loss of consortium, services, affection, and care.

Since his run-in with Nate Diaz, Petersen has competed twice in influencer boxing matches, the first coming in January where he was knocked out in less than two minutes by Tristan Hamm under the Misfits Boxing banner. Eight weeks later, he returned for a fight with Cake Paul, a fight he won via unanimous decision.

As for Diaz, the TUF alumnus is scheduled to step into the boxing ring for a long-awaited rematch with another ex-UFC star — Jorge Masvidal. The bout is scheduled to go down on Saturday, June 1, and will be a co-promotion between Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing and Diaz’ Real Fight Inc.