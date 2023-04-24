According to reports this Monday evening, an arrest warrant has been issued by the New Orleans Police Department for former UFC fighter, Nate Diaz, who is being sought on a charge of second-degree battery in relation to a fight which took place over the weekend on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of the state.

Diaz, 38, a former lightweight title challenger and welterweight contender under the banner of the UFC, attended a Misfits boxing event in the state over the course of last weekend, in support of his teammate, UFC and Bellator alum, Chris Avila.

During the event’s card, footage emerged of Diaz throwing a water bottle in the direction of Netflix star and footballer, Chase DeMoor, resulting in a scuffle between audience members.

Arrest warrant issued for UFC veteran, Nate Diaz

And in the aftermath of the event, Nate Diaz was filmed involved in a street fight with a man named, Rodney Petersen, with footage appearing to show the former kneeing Petersen in the stomach during a clinch, before locking onto a front choke, and choking the latter unconscious before dropping him to the ground.

And as per an initial report from MMA Fighting reporter, Steven Marrocco this Monday evening, the New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Stockton native, Nate Diaz, in relation to the incident.

“BREAKING: The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on a charge of second-degree battery stemming from Bourbon Street fight.”

BREAKING: The New Orelans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on a charge of second-degree battery stemming from Bourbon Street fight. Story coming to @MMAFighting — Steven Marrocco (@MMAFightingSM) April 24, 2023

Seeing his contractual obligations with the UFC coming to an end in November of last year, Diaz has since been booked to make his professional boxing debut in a middleweight fight over the course of eight round against the 6-1 puncher, Jake Paul at an event in Dallas, Texas in August of this year.