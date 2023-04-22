Footage has emerged of former UFC welterweight contender and one-time lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz involved in a street fight overnight in New Orleans, where he chokes out a civilian during a skirmish, dropping him on the street.

Diaz, a one-time lightweight contender under the UFC banners and one of the bigger stars in the sport of mixed martial arts, attended a MisFits x DAZN boxing event in New Orleans last night, taking in fights including a bout which featured his teammate and training partner, UFC and Bellator alum, Chris Avila.

Involved in an altercation at the event, Diaz, who was sitting front row, launched a full water bottle at boxer, Chase DeMoor, who was disqualified from his bout earlier in the night having punched his opponent multiple times despite him being grounded after a knockdown. 

Nate Diaz involved in altercation on streets of New Orleans

And following the event, a scuffle involving Nate Diaz and numerous bystanders poured out onto the streets of New Orleans, with video footage catching the Stockton native choking a man unconscious before walking away from the fight.

Diaz, 38, can be seen engaging in a physical altercation with the man in question, before grabbing onto a front choke after kneeing the man in the body from a clinch position, and eventually choking the man unconscious, before dropping his now-limp body on the street. 

The Stockton native completed his longstanding tenure with the UFC with a main event win over Tony Ferguson last September, and is slated to make his professional boxing debut at an event in August of this year in Dallas, Texas – taking on the 6-1 Jake Paul over the course of eight rounds in a middleweight bout

Footage also emerged of UFC president, Dana White reacting to Nate Diaz’s altercation whilst playing poker at a casino, questioning if the man in question who was on the receiving end of the choke was WWE superstar and YouTuber, Logan Paul. 

