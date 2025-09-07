Nassourdine Imavov Dominates Caio Borralho to Stake Title Claim as Middleweight Division Enters New Era

Nassourdine Imavov delivered a methodical performance to defeat Caio Borralho by unanimous decision at UFC Paris, establishing himself as the leading contender for newly crowned middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev’s first title defense. The Frenchman’s victory ended Borralho’s impressive 16-fight unbeaten streak and marked another statement win in his push toward championship gold.

Caio Borralho vs Nassourdine Imavov

The September 6 main event at Accor Arena carried significant implications for the 185-pound division, with many viewing it as a number-one-contender’s bout. Both fighters entered with momentum – Imavov riding a four-fight winning streak including a knockout victory over former champion Israel Adesanya, while Borralho had remained undefeated since 2015.

The judges scored the bout 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 for Imavov, showing his control throughout five rounds. The 30-year-old Russian-born fighter effectively managed distance and pressure, utilizing his boxing skills to neutralize Borralho’s offensive threats. Imavov successfully defended all five of Borralho’s takedown attempts while demonstrating superior striking accuracy.

Post-Fight Declarations and Reactions

Following his victory, Imavov wasted no time calling for a title shot against Chimaev. “I am next,” he declared to the Paris crowd during his post-fight interview. The confident statement came after defeating an opponent who had been unbeaten for a decade, further cementing Imavov’s credentials as the division’s most deserving challenger.

Borralho remained gracious in defeat, acknowledging his opponent’s superior performance. “Thank you, Nassourdine, for the respect,” He said in his exclusive Caio Borralho interview. “I think Nassourdine was the better man today. He was very fast, as I was expecting. He did very good in the fight. I couldn’t really adapt my strategy that much. I wanted to make this fight entertaining for the fans and the UFC. So, I tried to strike with one of the best strikers in the world and that’s what you guys saw: a great war.”

The Brazilian fighter also took time to acknowledge personal matters, dedicating his performance to his son’s second birthday despite the disappointing result.

Fighter and Fan Reactions

The MMA community quickly responded to Imavov’s dominant display. Current middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev offered congratulations, posting “Good fight! Assalamu Alaykum” on social media. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev also praised the performance, writing “Dominant performance @imavov1 Congrats bro”.

However, not all reactions favored an immediate title shot for Imavov. Former dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo suggested the upcoming bout between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez might produce the actual next contender: “Great win for Imavov, but I think the winner of RDR/Fluffy is getting the next title shot”.

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling questioned Borralho’s game plan, noting: “Another marquee win for Imavov. Tough because I’m wondering what the game plan was of Borralho. I thought he would’ve been looking for the takedown a little more frequently but it seems like he was content to stand up and fight”.

Current Middleweight Division Landscape

The division finds itself in an interesting position following Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant unanimous decision victory over former champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in August. Chimaev became the new champion after controlling du Plessis for five rounds, setting the stage for his first title defense.

Current rankings place Chimaev at the top with his perfect 15-0 record, followed by former champion du Plessis at number one contender. Imavov now sits at number two following his victory over Borralho, who dropped to seventh after his first UFC loss.

Sean Strickland remains at number three despite his previous loss to du Plessis, while other contenders include Israel Adesanya at number five and rising stars like Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez positioned in the top ten.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Joe Rogan talks to Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates after his middleweight title bout victory in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Future Title Picture and Upcoming Fights

The middleweight title picture becomes more complex with the scheduled October 18 bout between de Ridder and Hernandez in Vancouver. Both fighters have built impressive momentum – de Ridder with victories over Kevin Holland, Bo Nickal, and Robert Whittaker, while Hernandez rides an eight-fight winning streak capped by his submission of Roman Dolidze. It’s a tightly matched fight with tight odds to bet on UFC Fight Night who has a close UFC partnership with the organization.

UFC CEO Dana White previously indicated that both the Imavov-Borralho and de Ridder-Hernandez results would influence the next title shot decision. This creates a scenario where Imavov must wait to see if the Vancouver main event produces a more compelling challenger.

Imavov remains confident in his position, arguing that his recent resume speaks for itself. “I have to understand, no one has accomplished what I did over the past year. Five opponents, five top 10 fighters, two finishes. No one else has done that,” he stated following his victory.

What’s Next for Imavov and the Division

Despite potential competition from the upcoming Vancouver headliner, Imavov’s case for a title shot appears strong. His five-fight winning streak includes victories over top-ranked opponents and showcases the well-rounded skill set needed to challenge Chimaev.

The French fighter’s confidence extends beyond just earning the opportunity. During fight week, he expressed belief in his ability to defeat the champion, stating: “People claimed that Adesanya was the best striker globally and that I couldn’t compete with him on his feet, yet I knocked him out. Against Caio, I didn’t have to engage, but I did.”

For Borralho, the loss represents his first setback in over a decade, but doesn’t eliminate him from title contention. At 32 years old and with his Fighting Nerds team support, he remains a dangerous contender who could work his way back toward championship opportunities.

The middleweight division enters an exciting new chapter under Chimaev’s reign, with multiple legitimate contenders positioning themselves for future title shots. Whether Imavov receives immediate consideration or must wait for the de Ridder-Hernandez outcome, middleweight is becoming a great division.