Nassourdine Imavov Outclasses Caio Borralho – UFC Paris Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho - UFC Paris Highlights

Nassourdine Imavov left UFC Paris with one of the biggest wins of his career, handily defeating Caio Borralho in the evening’s highly anticipated headliner.

Neither fighter was particularly offensive in the first round. However, Borralho likely took the stanza after controlling much of the action and pinning Imavov’s back to the fence in the final minute.

gettyimages 2234058771 612x612 1

Though the opening stanza was a quiet one from Imavov, his striking started to open up in the second, and it continued to take off from there. Aside from outlanding the Fighting Nerds co-founder by 15 significant strikes, Imavov also managed to stuff all five of Borralho’s takedown attempts.

READ MORE:  Paul Craig Breaks His Silence on The Controversial End To His Last Bout: "Look behind me and I see him flailing the ground"

Recognizing he was down on the scorecards, Borralho attempted to pick up the pace in the final 10 minutes. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to mitigate the dominance that Imavov delivered in the early rounds.

gettyimages 2234058523 612x612 1

Official Result: Nassourdine Imavov def. Caio Borralho via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46).

G0MltcNbUAE7Gwp

Check Out Highlights From Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho at UFC Paris:

READ MORE:  'Crying' Dillon Danis Labelled 'Bum' By Former UFC Title Contender

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts