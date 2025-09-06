Nassourdine Imavov Outclasses Caio Borralho – UFC Paris Highlights

Nassourdine Imavov left UFC Paris with one of the biggest wins of his career, handily defeating Caio Borralho in the evening’s highly anticipated headliner.

Neither fighter was particularly offensive in the first round. However, Borralho likely took the stanza after controlling much of the action and pinning Imavov’s back to the fence in the final minute.

Though the opening stanza was a quiet one from Imavov, his striking started to open up in the second, and it continued to take off from there. Aside from outlanding the Fighting Nerds co-founder by 15 significant strikes, Imavov also managed to stuff all five of Borralho’s takedown attempts.

Recognizing he was down on the scorecards, Borralho attempted to pick up the pace in the final 10 minutes. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to mitigate the dominance that Imavov delivered in the early rounds.

Official Result: Nassourdine Imavov def. Caio Borralho via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46).

Check Out Highlights From Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho at UFC Paris:

🚨 The Crowd chanting Nassourdine Imavov name, in his fight against Caio Borralho

PARIS CROWD 🔥🔥🔥🔥#UFCParis



pic.twitter.com/xeiWRi65TS — MMA 🦈 (@MMASharke1) September 6, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov lands a beautiful spinning fist against Caio Borralho 🔥🔥🔥#UFCParis

pic.twitter.com/01KDMtDxXq — MMA 🦈 (@MMASharke1) September 6, 2025

THEY GO THE DISTANCE 👀 #UFCParis



How did you score Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho?! pic.twitter.com/2hRK3GmYfu — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 6, 2025