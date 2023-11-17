Exclusive – Mike Perry plans on serving some ‘Knuckle sandwiches’ to his BKFC 56 opponent, Eddie Alvarez

BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry will be serving up some knuckle sandwiches this holiday season instead of the more traditional turkey.

On December 2, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Crossroads of the West, Salt Lake City, for a stacked night of fights headlined by the return of undefeated bare-knuckle brawler Mike Perry. Meeting him inside the squared circle will be former UFC lightweight world champion Eddie Alvarez.

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez’s face off turns into body punching 💀 pic.twitter.com/bOiOOwYsaW — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 9, 2023

‘The Underground King’ will look to add another big win to his resume following a split decision W over Chad Mendes in his promotional debut earlier this year.

In the weeks leading up to their highly anticipated scrap, Perry and Alvarez have been appearing alongside one another for face-to-face interviews and press events. Speaking with Mike Owens in a LowKick MMA exclusive interview, Perry was asked if the frequent dual appearances with his next opponent have intensified their rivalry leading into their showdown at BKFC 56.

“I could care less right now,” Perry said. “I’m f*cking hungry. I’m cutting f*kcing weight. I need to go work out and get some things going. I’m busy doing things. I don’t f*cking think about him. I have enough on my own plate and I deal with my own sh*t.“

“Once I finally get to go handle business, that’s when I’ll be free,” he continued. “That’s my freedom. That’s my space. That’s my sh*t. F*ck you. You can’t have it. It’s mine. Come try to take it from me motherf*ckers. I got these knuckle sandwiches for you. I’ll stuff you up real nice, put you in the oven, and bake you up crisp and serve you to your grandmother.”

Perry goes into the contest riding a three-fight win streak under the BKFC banner that all started with a unanimous decision win over Julian ‘Let Me Bang Bro’ Lane in his promotional debut. He followed that up with back-to-back knockouts of Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page and ex-UFC middleweight titleholder Luke Rockhold.

In addition to bragging rights, the winner of Perry vs. Alvarez will also be crowned as the first-ever BKFC ‘King of Violence’ champion.

Watch the full exclusive interview below: