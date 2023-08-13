After trying his hand at bare-knuckle boxing, former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will step on the mat for match with BJJ legend Craig Jones.

These days, Luke Rockhold is enjoying life outside of the UFC. As a free agent, he is open to trying practically any martial art that comes his way. Recently, he even suggested that a fight under the Karate Combat label was looking like a solid option. But first, Rockhold will head to one of the holiest places on the planet, Jerusalem, for a submission showcase with one of the most decorated grapplers in the history of the sport.

“Never in the history of combat sports have 2 dime pieces of this caliber locked horns,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “I’ve often been told I need Jesus in my life, what an opportunity to hit Jerusalem in search of him.”

The official poster for Israel Fight Night 1 has been made available courtesy of Tapology and features a rundown of some other fights booked for the event.

The official poster

Israel Fight Night

21.9.23

Pais arena, Jerusalem



📌Noad Lahat vs. Albert Morales

📌Johnny Case Vs. Loay Sakas (Kickboxing)

📌Luke Rockhold vs. Craig Jones (Grappling)

More good fights..https://t.co/SnTyGI1WrK pic.twitter.com/4YCD22Wp2N — Tzahi Benita🇮🇱 (@Tzahi_Benita) August 13, 2023

Luke Rockhold’s Post-UFC Combat Sports Tour Continues

Luke Rockhold has not seen his hand raised since 2017, but that hasn’t stopped the former 185-pound king from cashing in as of late. After returning to the Octagon for a clash with Paulo Costa at UFC 278, Rockhold seemingly retired. But during an appearance on The MMA Hour, he revealed that he would be open to other lucrative opportunities outside of the UFC.

In April, Rockhold made his BKFC debut against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry. Unfortunately, things did not go Rockhold’s way as he was forced to waive off the fight in the second round after losing multiple teeth in the bare-knuckle brawl. The appearance at Israel Fight Night 1 will be his first since that disastrous turn inside the squared circle.

Luke Rockhold’s opponent, Craig Jones, is a former IBJJF world champion and an ADCC silver medalist. Jones also holds the distinction of being a three-time Polaris Pro grappling champion.