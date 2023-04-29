Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez made his highly anticipated Barek Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Saturday night. Stepping inside the squared circle for the first time, ‘The Underground King’ was tasked with taking out another former UFC standout, Chad Mendes, inside the 1stBank Center at BKFC 41.

Eddie Alvarez came out as the aggressor in the first round, but 60 seconds into the bout, ‘The Underground King’ ate a nasty right hand from his opponent. Alvarez drew blood first, firing back a left hand that cut Mendes just outside of his right eye. The second route started just as furious as the first with Mendes scoring a knockdown via a well-placed uppercut 20 seconds into the round. Alvarez quickly got back to his feet and kept things competitive through the four-minute mark of the fight.

Things quickly turned in the third with Alvarez scoring a knockdown of his own just seconds into the round. The fourth round saw Mendes unleash a series of bombs, gunning for a spectacular finish but was unable to land a finishing blow. The fifth round saw the most excitement with Alvarez landing a huge knockdown. Mendes answered the 10-count and stormed back, landing a glancing right that took Alvarez off balance. The referee ruled it a knockdown awarding each man a knockdown in the final round.

Official Result: Eddie Alvarez def. Chad Mendes via split decision (47-46, 46-47, 47-46)

Check Out Highlights from Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes at BKFC 41 Below:

Here we go!! Co-Main Event Time at #BKFC41.



Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes..who ya got?



LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/Wgw7ylw9OA — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Will it be easy money for @ChadMendes? He makes his way to the ring for this highly anticipated co-main event.#BKFC41 | Live on #FITE pic.twitter.com/8mCPkqXIDZ — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez knocks Chad down! We are tied at 1 knockdown each! #BKFC41 is LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/EF10sWvYZt — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez pours on the pressure, knocking down Chad Mendes at the end of the 5th round. How do you see them scoring it?#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/0OLlGDBtR0 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023