Michael Venom Page Targets Middleweight Breakthrough in UFC 319 Showdown – Title Hopes in Sight

Michael “Venom” Page is preparing for a pivotal bout against Jared Cannonier at UFC 319 on August 16, 2025, in Chicago. This middleweight matchup represents an important juncture in MVP’s UFC career as he navigates between the welterweight and middleweight divisions, seeking to secure a path to a title shot.

Michael “Venom” Page In the UFC

In exclusive interviews, MVP expressed frustration with the current landscape at welterweight, describing it as “very political” and lacking fighters who “carry fire.” He said, “I wanted to make a lot of noise. Obviously, I wanted to do that at welterweight, but I want to go where the smoke is, and it doesn’t seem like anybody at welterweight is carrying fire.” This candid remark reflects his desire for high-stakes, meaningful matchups, which he feels are limited by “who you can fight and who’s ready to fight” in that division.

After his previous win, MVP expected to face bigger names but instead was matched with Jared Cannonier, currently ranked seventh in the middleweight division. “I was expecting some really big names after my last win, but the name I got didn’t make sense to me. I just beat one of their prospects,” he said. Nonetheless, he welcomed the challenge, acknowledging Cannonier as “an amazing fighter to share the cage with.”

MVP’s fighting style has led to a “bit of a weird situation” where some veterans may hesitate to face him, adding to the difficulty in securing certain fights. Despite this, MVP remains focused on reaching a title fight and emphasized his flexibility between divisions: “I can fight in both divisions, depending on the best path to the top and exciting fights.”

Addressing the preparation phase for the upcoming fight, MVP described the typical pre-fight nerves: “It’s always that last week where you know, getting a bit antsy – like I’m getting a bit twitchy now. I’ve put all the hard work in and I just want to put it to good use.”

He also reflected on the differences between competing at welterweight and middleweight, noting that while cutting weight to 170 pounds is challenging, the heavier middleweights require adjustments in strategy. “I’ve noticed when I’m fighting middleweights, I’ve got to land those shots three and four times,” MVP explained. To compensate, he has increased his striking output to maximize his chances of finishing fights, aware that the risks come with the need to maintain volume.

MVP offered insight into his assessment of Cannonier as a problematic opponent on a similar mission. “He seems like, similar to myself, it’s the last lap around the track and he wants to try and get a title shot, and he’s pushing for that regardless of the losses. He’s still motivated and you can see that.”

Speed and precision will be crucial in MVP’s game plan: “Speed kills. I got to keep landing, finding those shots down the middle, changing angles, not allowing him to land any shots on me, especially somebody of his power.”

He is clear about what matters most in the octagon. “If you don’t get the results, then it doesn’t matter how sexy you look in there.” His ambitions are simple: “I just want big fights. I want memorable fights. I want exciting wins. I want exciting knockouts. That’s my goal. Get to a title shot.”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As the fight approaches, Michael Venom Page appears determined to make a statement in the middleweight division.