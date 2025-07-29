“He’s Not Really a Middleweight” Jared Cannonier Critical of Michael Venom Page’s Move to 185 Pounds

Jared Cannonier is preparing for his upcoming middleweight bout against Michael “Venom” Page at UFC 319, scheduled for August 16, 2025, in Chicago. The fight brings together two strikers from different backgrounds, with Cannonier established in the UFC middleweight division and Page making a recent shift to the weight class after success in other promotions.

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael “Venom” Page

Cannonier, a one-time UFC middleweight title challenger, is coming off a technical knockout victory against Gregory Rodrigues. Throughout his UFC career, Cannonier has faced high-level competition, including former champions like Anderson Silva and Sean Strickland. He also notably challenged Israel Adesanya for the title in 2022.

The US-born Cannonier began his UFC journey at heavyweight, at times weighing over 300 pounds, before cutting down to compete at 185 pounds in the middleweight division. At age 41, Cannonier still ranks among the top contenders, with several Fight of the Night honors to his name.

Speaking with Submission Radio, Cannonier addressed his thoughts on the matchup with Page. “The issues I had with the fight is that he’s not really a middleweight, you know what I mean? And me, I’m focused on getting back to the title. I understand it’s a big fight, it’s on a big card, so there is some weight there… but that’s the rumor you guys have heard. I’m going to leave it at that. The fight is happening, so get ready.” Asked whether the fight has grown on him, Cannonier replied, “No. But it’s business as usual. It’s all about the next fight, to be honest.”

When assessing Michael “Venom” Page as a middleweight, Cannonier noted: “He’s a tall, long guy. He doesn’t look like a traditional middleweight… I guess we’re all used to seeing bigger, more muscle-bound middleweights. But he’s not the first of his sort of stature. Israel Adesanya and him have similar builds… Israel found lots of success in this division.”

UFC 319

On his preparation for Page, Cannonier stated, “Pressure, definitely, is going to have to be my style anyway – I put pressure on, I engage in the fight, and I try to capitalize off of mistakes or openings. It’s going to be no different here… I’m not going in there trying to solve no MVP puzzle. I’m going in there trying to perform to the best of my ability, land my strikes. If I get my hands on him, make him feel what it feels like to be up here. Show him some grappling. Try to get the win any way I can.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 15: (R-L) Jared Cannonier punches Gregory Rodrigues of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Cannonier also spoke about the matchup’s power versus speed dynamics. “I feel like I have enough power to make anybody experience that. His speed is going to be his advantage. Power will be my advantage. Not to say speed is my disadvantage, but I feel like I’m going to be fast enough when I have my opponent in front of me.”

Looking at his motivations, Cannonier said: “A more clear path to the title is all I wanted. Not that I’m complaining about the fight that I have because it’s a big fight on a big card. I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining, but this isn’t the top of my list of fights, as far as this point in my career. This may very well be my last contract with the UFC… I would like to get the title in that time. I know that it’s possible.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Jared Cannonier punches Gregory Rodrigues of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Michael “Venom” Page, 38, made his name on the UK scene and gained widespread recognition as a creative and unorthodox striker in Bellator MMA. He amassed multiple wins, becoming one of Bellator’s biggest stars before signing with the UFC in December 2023. Since joining the UFC, he is 2-1, including a middleweight win over previously unbeaten Shara Magomedov. Originally a welterweight, Page is known for his reach, dynamic movement, and striking accuracy, and now aims to solidify his presence at 185 pounds.