Michael Chandler issues warning to Paddy Pimblett: ‘I want to separate him from his consciousness’

Former lightweight championship challenger, Michael Chandler has claimed that while he regards rival, Paddy Pimblett as a “human” — the Bellator MMA veteran has no reservations about stopping him with strikes in a future fight in the Octagon.

Chandler, who retains the number seven rank in the official UFC lightweight pile, has yet to book his return to since he co-headlined UFC 309 back in November at Madison Square Garden.

And dropping his second consecutive loss, Missouri veteran, Michael Chandler made a five round return against former lightweight kingpin and two-fight foe, Charles Oliveira — suffering a unanimous decision loss to the Sao Paulo fan-favorite.

As for Pimblett, the former Cage Warriors featherweight titleholder extended his unbeaten run in the Octagon to an impressive eight straight fights last summer, stopping veteran striker, King Green with a dominant opening round triangle choke submission on the main card of UFC 304.

Michael Chandler welcomes future fight with Paddy Pimblett

And linked with an overdue grudge fight with recent UFC 311 headliner and title challenger, Renato Moicano — Pimblett has been issued a warning by Michael Chandler this week, who claimed he would “separate him from consciousness” if they ever fight.

“Michael Chandler likes “the idea of fighting” Paddy Pimblett, who he says isn’t an “𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙔” bout,” Chisanga Malata posted on his official X account. “I like Paddy as a human, I think he’s of the good ones. “With that being said, that doesn’t stop me from wanting to separate him from consciousness.” Thoughts?”

🚨 JUST IN🚨



Michael Chandler likes "the idea of fighting" Paddy Pimblett, who he says isn't an "𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙔" bout.



"I like Paddy as a human, I think he's 1️⃣ of the good ones.



"With that being said, that doesn't stop me from wanting to separate him from consciousness."… pic.twitter.com/lGowFGA6ka — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) January 22, 2025

Over the course of this week, Pimblett has been the target of the above-mentioned Moicano to boot — after the brash Liverpool grappler poked fun at his submission loss to Makhachev, with the Brazilian labelling him a “brat”.

“Yeah, yeah, and that’s fair, you know, that’s fair, but… But let me tell you something, brother, it’s unbelievable,” Renato Moicano told. “Paddy Pimblett is unbelievable. He never beat anybody that is good on the octagon. UFC always favor him for a reason, you know. He has millions of followers. That’s a spoiled brat motherf*cker, you know? They [the UFC] give him everything that he needs.

“He never took a fight on short notice, never,” Renato Moicano explained. “He never did. And he never will, because he doesn’t need. He has the silver spoon. They’re going to feed him the best matchups. They’re going to do everything that is good for him. Yeah, fair play. That’s not my business. I’m just calling out. And to be fair, I did tap pretty fast. So he might be right on that one. But let me tell you something, if I fight Paddy Pimblet, I will finish him in the first round just for this disrespect.”