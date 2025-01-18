Henry Cejudo promises ‘assassination’ against Song Yadong

UFC star Henry Cejudo has promised a big performance against Song Yadong in their upcoming UFC Seattle main event.

When it comes to important figures in the recent history of mixed martial arts, Henry Cejudo is up there with the best of them. The man known as ‘Triple C’ became a two-weight world champion and in doing so, managed to defeat one of the greatest of all time in Demetrious Johnson. If that isn’t impressive, we don’t quite know what is.

Since returning, however, he’s come up short in admirable efforts against Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. Alas, the great Henry Cejudo isn’t going to fade into the darkness. Instead, he’s going to try and reach for greatness once again. That quest begins in a UFC Seattle main event against Song Yadong who, as we know, is a real rising force in the bantamweight division.

During a recent interview, Henry wasn’t shy when revealing what he expects to happen when the two square off.

Henry Cejudo promises big performance

“You guys can witness a damn assassination man. You guys are going to witness a live assassination. Song Yadong you ain’t that long,” Cejudo told Cageside Press.

“Song doesn’t have that long dong that you guys think he does and that he’s gonna bend the knee and everybody watching should also bend a knee to KING TRIPLE C.”

Quotes via MMA News

For Henry Cejudo, you’d have to imagine this is a do or die kind of moment for his career. If he wins this fight, there’s every chance he will be in the conversation for another title shot. However, if he loses, especially as he approaches his 38th birthday, he may well feel like the juice just isn’t worth the squeeze anymore. Either way, this’ll be one to watch on February 22.