Michael Chandler shows off brutal leg injury 10 days after loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 310

ByRoss Markey
Over a week removed from his UFC 310 co-headliner, Michael Chandler is still dealing with some major swelling in his left leg courtesy of his five round battle with former undisputed champion, Charles Oliviera — in which he claimed he suffered the most injuries in whilst competing in combat sports.

Chandler, who remains the number seven rank at the lightweight limit, most recently featured at UFC 310 earlier this month at Madison Square Garden, drawing Brazilian fan-favorite, Oliveira for the second time in three years.

Snapping his two-year hiatus from action, Kill Cliff FC staple, Michael Chandler most recently dropped an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss against former interim champion and common-foe, Dustin Poirier at The Garden.

Michael Chandler still dealing with leg injuries after Charles Oliveira rematch

And ten days removed from his rematch with Oliveira, Chandler has posted footage on social media of his leg injury following the five round back-and-forth battle, as he deals with some significant swelling.

In the days following the high-stakes pairing, Missouri native, Chandler also claimed that he urinated blood following his five round pairing with Oliviera — and dealt with the most amount of injuries in his combat sports career directly after competing.

“Good had I mean I had a phenomenal training camp,” Michael Chandler told Bussin’ With The Boys. “We went to war we did our thing. Probably the most pain I’ve ever been through in my entire life like the most injuries I’ve ever had in a fight for sure. Yeah, you know peed blood inflammation all over my whole body swollen. I feel like you know my legs … The first one (urination blood color) was very light — Which was in my drug test — New York drug tested me before the fight and then after the fight just in case that’s positive — I tested positive for blood.”

