Michael Chandler reflects on Charles Oliveira clash at UFC 309: ‘The most injuries I’ve had in a fight ever’

Former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler has revealed he suffered the most amount of injuries he’s ever suffered in combat during last weekend’s rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 — claiming he urinated blood following the pairing, and was “swollen” all over his body.

Chandler, who still sits at number seven in the official lightweight rankings off the back of his fight with the Brazilian, made his first Octagon walk in two years in a bid to avenge his 2021 knockout loss.

And coming up short on the judge’s scorecards over the course of five rounds in a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45) loss to the former undisputed champion, Michael Chandler suffered his second straight loss for the first time in the Octagon following a prior submission defeat to Dustin Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

Michael Chandler reveals a litany of injuries after UFC 309 return

Remaining hopeful of landing a slew of potential matchups including a rematch with Justin Gaethje, or high-profile pairings with either Max Holloway or Conor McGregor as soon as July of next year during International Fight Week, Chandler revealed he has never suffered more injuries in a single fight than his re-run with Oliveira.

Good had I mean I had a phenomenal training camp,” Michael Chandler told Bussin’ With The Boys. “We went to war we did our thing. Probably the most pain I’ve ever been through in my entire life like the most injuries I’ve ever had in a fight for sure. Yeah, you know peed blood inflammation all over my whole body swollen.I feel like you know my legs … The first one (urination blood color) was very light — Which was in my drug test — New York drug tested me before the fight and then after the fight just in case that’s positive — I tested positive for blood.”