Jack Della Maddalena is open to Islam Makhachev fight if he beats Belal Muhammad for title

UFC welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena has said that he’s open to the possibility of a superfight against Islam Makhachev – if he can win the 170-pound belt from Belal Muhammad.

As we know, Jack Della Maddalena has the opportunity to become UFC welterweight champion at UFC 315 when he squares off against Belal Muhammad. The majority of fans and pundits are underestimating his ability to get the job done, when in reality, he’s an incredibly interesting underdog to keep an eye on in this contest.

At lightweight, meanwhile, the current champion Islam Makhachev is considering a move up. However, he’s only likely to do it if Belal Muhammad loses the strap to Jack Della Maddalena.

In a recent interview, JDM was asked about the possibility of this fight happening, as well as his thoughts on fellow Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski.

Jack Della Maddalena opens up about the future

“That would be nice,” Maddalena responded on “the Grin Reapers” YouTube channel . “In Perth. That would be a bit of a story, Volk (revenge). We’ll see. Anything’s possible. We get through Belal, and then I think, yeah, I guess just opportunities will present themselves.”

“In my opinion, maybe Australia’s – obviously, I’m a bit biased, but Australia’s greatest athlete,” Maddalena said of Volkanovski. “You’d have to put him up there. Maybe if he didn’t win this one, you wouldn’t put him in that list, but after winning this one, I think you have to put him in the conversation.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

for Jack Della Maddalena, he knows this is his big opportunity to reach the top of the game. Alas, so long as he puts forward a good effort, we imagine he’ll continue to be a force of nature at the top of this division for many years to come.