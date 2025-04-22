Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC flyweight matchup between Matt Schnell and Jimmy Flick, scheduled for April 26, 2025, is a clash of submission specialists at a pivotal moment in both fighters’ careers. Schnell is making a return from retirement after a difficult stretch of losses, aiming to reestablish himself in the division. Flick, “The Brick,” is also seeking to regain momentum after recent setbacks, making this a high-stakes bout for both athletes.

Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick – Odds

Matt Schnell enters the bout as a clear favorite over Jimmy Flick, with current odds, as found on betting Canada, averaging around -278 for Schnell and +225 for Flick across major sportsbooks. This translates to an implied probability of about 70.5% for Schnell to win and 29.5% for Flick, after accounting for the bookmaker’s margin. The odds have remained relatively stable since opening, with Schnell initially listed around -275 and Flick at +200, before drifting slightly in Flick’s favor to +225 and Schnell tightening to -295 at some books.

Stylistically, this matchup is likely to be decided on the mat. Schnell’s striking volume and reach could give him an edge standing, but Flick’s grappling acumen and submission threat are significant. Both fighters have vulnerabilities: Schnell has been stopped by strikes and submissions, while Flick’s striking defense and takedown defense are statistically weak, making him susceptible to damage and control if he cannot impose his grappling.

Matt Schnell, aged 35, is a veteran of the flyweight division. He is a black belt in karate and a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Schnell is recognized for his aggressive style, with nine of his wins coming by submission and two by knockout. He has a reach advantage (70 inches to Flick’s 68) and lands more significant strikes per minute (4.39 vs. 1.94), but he also absorbs a high volume of strikes (4.64 per minute).

Jimmy Flick, 34, is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is renowned for his creative and relentless submission game, boasting 15 submission victories. Flick’s favorite techniques include the Von Flu choke, which he calls the “Von Flick choke,” and he has a high submission attempt rate (4.3 per 15 minutes).

Schnell is seeking redemption and a successful comeback after a brief retirement, while Flick hopes to prove he still belongs among the UFC’s flyweight contenders. With both fighters known for their finishing ability, especially by submission, fans can expect a fast-paced, high-risk contest that could end at any moment.