Exclusive | Andrej Kalašnik Brings ‘Eastern European Techno’ Swagger to Oktagon 70 Showdown

Czech fashion icon and MMA fighter Andrej Kalašnik sat down with Tim Wheaton of LowKick MMA to discuss his unique blend of style and sport, his approach to weight cutting, and his highly anticipated fight against Máté Kertész at Oktagon 70 on April 26.

Andrej Kalašnik on Fashion, Fighting, and His Upcoming Oktagon 70 Bout

Known for his bold fashion statements, Andrej Kalašnik shared stories behind some of his most memorable looks. He described his style as “Eastern European techno,” inspired by rave culture and a mix of old-school influences. For Kalašnik, fashion is more than a hobby—it’s his profession and passion, with fighting taking a secondary role. He humorously acknowledged the challenges of being a sex symbol in the Czech Republic, joking about the pressures of maintaining his image.

Andrej Kalašnik also reminisced about his trip to Japan to watch friend and sparring partner Jiří Procházka compete in Rizin. As a childhood fan of Pride FC, he described the experience as a dream come true, recalling the spectacle and excitement of Japanese MMA events. He shared anecdotes about meeting legends like Wanderlei Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, and Bob Sapp, noting their larger-than-life personas and approachability outside the ring.

Turning to his upcoming fight, Kalašnik expressed excitement about facing Máté Kertész, emphasizing that both fighters have been in Oktagon’s top 10 since 2018 and are considered veterans of the promotion. Kalašnik sees the matchup as ideal, both stylistically and in terms of career trajectory, stating, “I want this fight so badly… it was this fight I wanted two years ago, so dreams come true, but now I need to prove that I’m better than Máté.”