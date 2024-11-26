Retail Giant Musgrave Cuts Ties with Conor McGregor’s Drinks Following Civil Rape Case Loss

Major Irish retail company Musgrave has taken action to remove drinks associated with Conor McGregor from its retail network following McGregor’s loss in a civil rape case.

Musgrave Cuts Ties with Conor McGregor

Musgrave issued a notice to its store operators stating that all products linked to Conor McGregor are being delisted. The company did not provide an explanation for this decision to its operators. The notice simply stated: “All product is being delisted.” These include Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, which McGregor founded and promotes, and Forged Irish Stout, a beer brand owned by the former UFC champion.

This move comes shortly after McGregor lost a civil rape case brought against him by Nikita Hand. The jury in the civil case found that McGregor had sexually assaulted Ms. Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018. McGregor was ordered to pay €248,603.60 (approximately £206,000) in damages to Ms. Hand.

Yesterday, video game developer IO, who makes the Hitman series, also cut ties with Conor McGregor but was very clear on the reasoning.

The Irish-born Conor McGregor was once one of the biggest names in combat sport having been a two-division UFC champion and sold blockbuster boxing matches. He has been inactive in MMA for several years and has been in hot water more recently.