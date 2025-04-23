Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall a Done Deal? Not So Fast says UFC Insider – Ciryl Gane is Next

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall a Done Deal? Not So Fast says UFC Insider - Ciryl Gane is Next

Recent rumors that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones would face interim champion Tom Aspinall have been put to rest, at least for now. The speculation began when former UFC fighter and analyst Chael Sonnen claimed the fight was “done,” even suggesting it was agreed to “all the way down to the date.” This statement quickly gained traction among fans and media, raising expectations for a major heavyweight showdown.

Chael Sonnen Clarifies: No Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Yet, Aspinall-Gane in the Works

However, Sonnen has since clarified his comments. In a recent video, he explained, “I might have said that. I also did believe that to be true.” Sonnen went on to say, “I told you Tom Aspinall’s next fight is done, but I don’t know that it will be against Jon Jones. I then told you if Jon Jones fights again, Jon Jones’s next fight will be against Tom Aspinall.”

READ MORE:  Netflix Plays Coy on UFC Collaboration: ‘Live Is a Small Part of Our Content Spend… For Now’

According to Sonnen, the UFC’s current plan is for Tom Aspinall to defend his interim title against Ciryl Gane, not Jon Jones. “The current plan right now, Tom Aspinall versus Ciryl Gane, for the interim championship,” Sonnen stated. He added, “According to a remarkably good source, Jon Jones is going to be afforded the ability to wait 180 days, which is equivalent to six months, which is what he asked for. Tom Aspinall is going to fight with Ciryl Gane.”

Ciryl Gane offers to fight Tom Aspinall at UFC Paris amid ducking claims stop tripping
Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

This update follows reports that Jon Jones will be sidelined for several months, making it impossible for him to face Aspinall in the immediate future. As a result, Aspinall is expected to fight Gane at UFC 317 during International Fight Week.

READ MORE:  Andrej Kalašnik Looks To Inch Closer to Title-Shot with Win at Oktagon 70
gettyimages 2184854311 612x612 1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Jon Jones looks on during the UFC 309 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Sonnen acknowledged the confusion, saying, “I might have said the Jones versus Aspinall fight is done, and I believed it at the time, but new information from my sources led me to update my stance.”

gettyimages 2185182322 612x612 1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: UFC Fighter Tom Aspinall poses for a photo during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

For now, fans will have to wait to see if Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall eventually meet in the octagon. In the meantime, Aspinall’s next challenge will be against Ciryl Gane, with the interim heavyweight title on the line.

READ MORE:  Watch: The Wildest UFC Title Losses We Still Can’t Believe Happened - Revisiting the Most Stunning UFC Championship Collapses

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts