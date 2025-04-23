Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall a Done Deal? Not So Fast says UFC Insider – Ciryl Gane is Next

Recent rumors that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones would face interim champion Tom Aspinall have been put to rest, at least for now. The speculation began when former UFC fighter and analyst Chael Sonnen claimed the fight was “done,” even suggesting it was agreed to “all the way down to the date.” This statement quickly gained traction among fans and media, raising expectations for a major heavyweight showdown.

Chael Sonnen Clarifies: No Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Yet, Aspinall-Gane in the Works

However, Sonnen has since clarified his comments. In a recent video, he explained, “I might have said that. I also did believe that to be true.” Sonnen went on to say, “I told you Tom Aspinall’s next fight is done, but I don’t know that it will be against Jon Jones. I then told you if Jon Jones fights again, Jon Jones’s next fight will be against Tom Aspinall.”

According to Sonnen, the UFC’s current plan is for Tom Aspinall to defend his interim title against Ciryl Gane, not Jon Jones. “The current plan right now, Tom Aspinall versus Ciryl Gane, for the interim championship,” Sonnen stated. He added, “According to a remarkably good source, Jon Jones is going to be afforded the ability to wait 180 days, which is equivalent to six months, which is what he asked for. Tom Aspinall is going to fight with Ciryl Gane.”

This update follows reports that Jon Jones will be sidelined for several months, making it impossible for him to face Aspinall in the immediate future. As a result, Aspinall is expected to fight Gane at UFC 317 during International Fight Week.

Sonnen acknowledged the confusion, saying, “I might have said the Jones versus Aspinall fight is done, and I believed it at the time, but new information from my sources led me to update my stance.”

For now, fans will have to wait to see if Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall eventually meet in the octagon. In the meantime, Aspinall’s next challenge will be against Ciryl Gane, with the interim heavyweight title on the line.