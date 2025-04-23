Paddy Pimblett slammed by UFC legend over weight gain between fights

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has been questioned over his weight gain between fights by UFC legend Matt Brown.

One thing we know to be true about Paddy Pimblett is that his weight has been a big topic of conversation throughout the course of his career. That’s been especially true in the last few years, with more and more fans picking up on the fact that he tends to put on a fair bit of weight when he isn’t fighting. Then, when he is competing, he looks absolutely shredded.

For some, it’s a cause for concern – and for others, it’s nothing more than an anecdote. Alas, regardless of which camp you fall into, it’s certainly an interesting topic of debate, with Matt Brown being the latest to weigh in on this Paddy Pimblett issue.

Matt Brown criticizes Paddy Pimblett’s extreme weight gain:



"If I were his coach, I would have some concern. … It’s not a ton of suffering to not put on f*cking 40 pounds after a fight."



(🎥 @DamonMartin) pic.twitter.com/dY22Cd7Vk3 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 22, 2025

Matt Brown’s advice for Paddy Pimblett

“If I were his coach, I would have some concern,” Brown said. “What I tell all of my fighters is we have a short window here. You might be doing this for 15 to 20 years at most. There’s a lot that you can get out of it. Why not squeeze all the f*cking juice out that you can? It’s not a ton of suffering to not put on f*cking 40 pounds after a fight. You can enjoy yourself. Enjoy yourself with some moderation and then be back in the gym next week. Nothing wrong with that.

“You’ve got to have a good, relaxed mind when you’re training and going through this journey, but particularly when we’re young, we feel invincible. We forget how short all this is,” Brown continued. “We push so hard to get something, and then we get it, and we just relax. It’s not a good way to look at it. He’s in an absolute savage division, too. He better keep his eyes on the prize because he’s in for some bloodthirsty motherf*ckers now. … You’re not in LFA, Cage Warriors, wherever he came from. You’re in with the top motherf*ckers in the world now.”

