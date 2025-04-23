Charles Oliveira announces ‘The return’ amid links to UFC 317 title fight with Ilia Topuria

Amid news tonight of an expected UFC 317 return for Ilia Topuria in a title fight, it seems former lightweight kingpin, Charles Oliveira himself is lining up an imminent comeback to the Octagon. All off the back of links to a title showcase of some sorts against the Spaniard.

Oliveira, a former undisputed lightweight kingpin, currently holds the number two rank at the 155lbs limit. Sidelined since November of last year, the Sao Paulo native most recently co-headlined UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

And lodging his second career win over recent feature, Michael Chandler, Oliveira turned in a unanimous decision win over the former Bellator MMA star, finding himself on the right side of a one-sided victory over the course of five rounds in New York.

Announcing his title aspirations in his time since, the Brazilian star has claimed he is only interesting in rematching current champion, Islam Makhachev in his return to action. And no other fight.

“I’m looking for the title,” Charles Oliveira said during an interview with Portal do Vale Tudo. “I don’t run away from anyone, I never have. I’m not going to run away now. I’m ready to fight any of these guys. I respect them all, but I’m going to set my own pace and my own game.

“So why not? If it’s for the title, why not fight Topuria? I’m looking for the title,” Charles Oliveira continued. “I don’t want to fight another fight just to wait for the title, no. That doesn’t interest me. I want to fight for the title.”

Charles Oliveira teases imminent return to the UFC

And on social media tonight, Oliveira sent his rabid fans into raptures, posting a video on his Instagram account of him training at Chute Boxe in his native Brazil — with the caption, “The Return”.

🚨Charles Oliveira hints at potential return fight. Could he be facing Ilia Topuria at International Fight Week?



(via Charles Oliveira IG) pic.twitter.com/IjvPQMwhq5 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) April 23, 2025

Tonight to boot, news surfaced detailing the imminent return to action for former featherweight best, Topuira. As per multiple reports, the unbeaten finisher is expected to fight at UFC 317 at the end of June during International Fight Week, in a championship pairing to boot.