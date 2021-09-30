With former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier currently targeted to headline UFC 269 on December 11. against current undisputed lightweight titleholder, Charles Oliveira — recent vacant title chaser, Michael Chandler has predicted Poirier will clinch the undisputed crown — with a late stoppage win over the Brazilian champion.



Himself slated to feature on the main card of UFC 268 in November at Madison Square Garden, two-fight Octagon veteran, Chandler returns in a highly-anticipated high-profile matchup against former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje.



Chandler, a former three-time undisputed Bellator lightweight champion, snapped a 10-year stint with the organization last year, scoring an Octagon bow in January.



Co-headlining UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, UAE — Chandler scored a massive opening round knockout victory over Dan Hooker, before he was immediately installed into the lightweight title picture in the form of a vacant title matchup against the above mentioned, Oliveira in the main event of UFC 262 in August.



Although yet to be finalized, a lightweight title bout between Oliveira and Poirier is widely expected to take main event status as part of a championship tripleheader at UFC 269 at the end of the year. And if the finishing touches are added to the matchup, Chandler predicts Poirier achieves lightweight stardom once more — this time for the undisputed title.

“”I think Dustin Poirier,” Michael Chandler told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I think they’re both complete fighters. I think (Charles) Oliveira has shown over his last couple of fights, especially the fight against me, his hands have come along. He is basic and he hits hard. He hits harder than we think. His grappling is obviously always on-point, but I think Dustin Poirier is a little bit better in every area. I think Dustin Poirier’s cardio [is better].“

“I think Dustin Poirier’s ability to get him hurt and finish the fight, like I wasn’t able to do, is second to none,” Chandler explained. “I think Dustin Poirier wins that fight by a third or fourth round stoppage.“