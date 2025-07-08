“Speed and Precision Over Power” – Josh Emmett Breaks Down Ilia Topuria’s KO Formula

Ilia Topuria is on perhaps the most impressive knockout streak in modern UFC history.

After making his mark in the featherweight division, earning back-to-back KOs against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, ‘El Matador’ made the move up to lightweight at UFC 317, determined to conquer a whole new weight class.

Topuria did exactly that, landing a stunning first-round finish against ex-titleholder Charles Oliveira, capturing the 155-pound crown and etching his name in the history books.

With the win over ‘Do Bronx’ in Las Vegas, Topuria has established himself as one of the most feared fighters in all of mixed martial arts. But according to veritable knockout artist Josh Emmett, Topuria’s ability to sleep the best fighters in the world has far more to do with his impeccable footwork than the power he possesses.

“From a pure power standpoint, I’ve been hit harder by others,” Emmett told MMA Junkie. “Dan Ige and Christos Giagos hit really hard. But Ilia’s footwork and positioning make him dangerous.”



If anyone out there knows a thing or two about knockout power, it’s Emmett. Just ask Bryce Mitchell.

Is ‘The Baddy’ Next for Ilia Topuria?

What’s next for Ilia Topuria following UFC 317 remains to be seen, but if ‘El Matador’ gets his wish, he’ll finally get a chance to put his fist through the face of rising lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria and Pimblett have been trading barbs on social media and in interviews for years. The two finally went face-to-face immediately following Topuria’s defeat of Oliveira — an incident that sparked widespread intrigue among fight fans. Unfortunately, Dana White was not amused with the encounter, suggesting that Pimblett has a little more work to do before securing his first shot at UFC gold.

A recent rumor perpetuated by middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis claimed that Pimblett would be paired up with former interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 319 in August, the winner likely moving on to challenge Topuria in late 2025 or early 2026.

Pimblett went on to completely deny the claim on X. Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time a fighter denied a rumor that turned out to be true.