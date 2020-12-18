After weeks of calling out MMA stars, it looks like the Paul brothers have finally found a dance partner in Michael Bisping.

The UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion amassed a 30-9 record during his career. He earned victories over the likes of Luke Rockhold, Dan Henderson, and Anderson Silva before retiring off the heels of losses to fellow Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum in 2017. Since then, Bisping has made a career as an analyst and commentator for the UFC, appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, and hosts his Believe You Me podcast. On his latest episode, he took the time to address the Paul brothers and their foray into boxing (H/T BJPenn).

So Apparently Bisping has been offered a fight against Jake Paul and sounds like he’s up for it pic.twitter.com/AJNSvrFqij — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) December 18, 2020

Logan and Jake Paul have undoubtedly managed to turn their internet celebrity into successful boxing careers. Logan’s pro debut – which he would lose to fellow YouTube star KSI – headlined a card which also featured bouts for WBO and WBC titles. Jake was recently on the undercard of the Mike Tyson – Roy Jones Jr. superfight in just his second professional bout. Both brothers have put their sights on MMA stars for their next fight, especially Jake, who has engaged in a back-and-forth with another former champion in Chris Weidman, and attacked Bellator star Dillon Danis with water balloons. After apparently reaching out to Bisping’s manager, it looks like the brothers have finally found a willing opponent.

“Jake Paul, if you want to f*cking go, Logan Paul, if you want to go, then I guess you have to put your hands in your pockets and man up,” Bisping said. “Because you’re talking shit, you’re contacting my manager saying that you want to fight. Well, guess what, buddy? I’m here. I’m going nowhere. You want to fight someone? You want to test yourself? Hey, I’m 0-0 as a boxer. You’re saying you’re 1-0, you’re 2-0, I’m 0-0.”

“At the end of the day, if you want to do this, stop playing games,” The Count continued. “You want to do it? I’ll do it. I’m here. No problem. Okay? I’m almost 42-years old, I’m a former world champion and I will take you to school, my friend. And I’ll guarantee you this. You won’t get out of three rounds. That’s an absolute fact. You won’t get out of one round but we’ll say three just to give you that little insurance blanket. If this is a real offer, let me know and we’ll do it. 100 percent. Logan Paul or Jake Paul, or both.”

A fight between Bisping and either Paul brother is sure to be a massive draw, especially if they can book the fight in England. While there are bound to be some detractors, history has shown that these are the types of fights people want to see; even Vitor Belfort has said he believes YouTube stars could be the future of boxing and MMA.

The Paul brothers have yet to respond to Bisping’s offer.

Do you want to see Michael Bisping box one of the Paul brothers? Who do you think would win?