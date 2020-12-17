Chris Weidman is the latest MMA fighter to find himself in an exchange with YouTube star turned pro boxer Jake Paul.

The 23-year-old has transitioned to boxing in 2020. Paul moved to 2-0 as a professional last month when he spectacularly knocked out Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Post-fight he called out SBG teammates Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor. This week Paul ramped up his troll game on the pair, making a public $50 million offer to the Irishman before rolling up on Danis and pelting him with water balloons.

The internet celebrity’s antics are rubbing the majority of the MMA world up the wrong way and Weidman is the latest to take to social media to voice his opinion on Paul.

“As punchable faces go, this might be the most punchable I’ve seen,” Weidman tweeted.

Paul was quick to respond and pointed to Weidman’s recent losing streak, he wrote.

VS the face that got TKO/KO’D 5 times in your last 7 fights 🤏🏼 https://t.co/SOZGcbVCf1 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 17, 2020

“the most punchable face that hasn’t been punched 1 time in 2 fights,” Paul replied. “VS the face that got TKO/KO’D 5 times in your last 7 fights.”

Weidman snapped a losing streak last time out when he picked up a unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov. Prior to that, Weidman lost against Dominick Reyes and ‘Jacare’ Souza during a bad spell that saw him drop to five defeats in six fights.

What do you make of Jake Paul and Chris Weidman’s exchange?