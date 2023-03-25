Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping responded to Conor McGregor’s recent Tweet criticizing MMA coaches.

McGregor has been on fine former as of late, producing some of his classic Tweet-and-delete rampages. One that caught particular attention was his post in regard to MMA trainers, firing at several high-level coaches before giving credit to his teacher, John Kavanagh.

(Firas Zahabi) is a little douchebag, Trevor Wittman is a pad man. Javier Mendez is a fat a*se lick kickboxer, Mike Brown is a smelly pr*ck, Greg Jackson got caught up, the system of coach Kavanagh is now shining thru. In years to come, the world will know what we have been at. It’s beginning to bare fruit, if you want to train. Train at SBG Ireland with Kav. And me. We are a fight factory akin to butter churning.”

Michael Bisping responds

In a recent episode of The Believe You Me podcast, Bisping discussed the tweet alongside his co-host UFC light heavyweight, Anthony Smith.

“It’s true because they’ve got such a massive roster of MMA, sorry, UFC talent, they’ve got so many,” Bisping said sarcastically. “It’s like, never mind, step aside Greg Jackson, so many, name five [UFC fighters from SBG]- name one.” (H/T MMA News)

Bisping has not been afraid to call out McGregor and the pair have feuded for some time now, taking aim at one another via social media and interviews.

McGregor is set to return to combat later this year following the airing of The Ultimate Fighter season 30, in which he coached opposite his next opponent, Michael Chandler. TUF 30 is set to commence airing on May 30 and will be a 12-episode season and will feature fighters who train at SBG and alongside the Irishman

What do you make of Michael Bisping’s response?