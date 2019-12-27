Michael Bisping Likes Potential Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo Matchup

Spread the word!













A matchup between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo for the bantamweight title could be on the way, and UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping likes the sound of it.

Bisping recently took to his podcast, “Believe You Me,” to offer his thoughts on a potential matchup between “Triple C” and the former featherweight king. (H/T MMA News)

“I like it, I like it. Listen, Cejudo said he wants to fight Jose Aldo. Jose came back and did his little thing, whatever it is. He talked a bit of sh*t, it’s great building hype for the fight. More importantly, what Jose’s trying to do is solidify that matchup.

“Because Henry’s come out, he’s talked about it, we’ve talked about it. It made headlines, that fight is a possibility. He’s just trying to add fuel to the fire, keep the momentum going and just make sure that fight happens. Cause I am damn sure that Jose Aldo wants to fight Henry Cejudo for the belt.”

Cejudo recently relinquished the UFC flyweight title, also relinquishing his status as a UFC double champion. Now, he’ll remain at 135 pounds where he looks to have a long and dominant reign. Of course, he’s angling for a fight against Aldo, a former champion at 145 pounds who comes off an unsuccessful debut in the 135-pound weight class against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245.

Although Moraes took home the decision win, many believe “Scarface” was robbed of the decision, including Cejudo, who has called out Aldo for his first defense of the 135-pound strap. With UFC president Dana White onboard, Cejudo vs. Aldo could very well be next for the bantamweight throne.

