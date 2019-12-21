Henry Cejudo Claims He Relinquished Flyweight Title, Wasn’t Stripped

Spread the word!













It was announced this week that Henry Cejudo had been stripped of the UFC’s flyweight championship.

In turn, the UFC will book Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight strap in the main event of UFC Norfolk on February 29. Recently, Cejudo spoke to MMA Junkie to clarify what exactly happened with his championship situation with the UFC. Cejudo claims he actually relinquished the flyweight title and was not stripped.

“I am not being stripped,” Cejudo said. “I am relinquishing my title. … ‘Triple C’ is relinquishing his title to these wannabe, so-called flyweight kingpins. That’s what’s going on. I’m relinquishing my belt. Being stripped is not what I’m doing. I’m relinquishing, and you can tell them all to bend the knee.”

Cejudo hasn’t fought since this past summer when he defeated Marlon Moraes to become the new UFC 135-pound champion. Since, Cejudo has shown very little interest in making the difficult cut back down to 125 pounds.

In fact, while the logical move would be for him to defend his flyweight title next – should he decide to retain both titles – Cejudo instead has been hyping a fight with former featherweight champion Jose Aldo at bantamweight. It remains to be seen what’s next for Cejudo, who has been out the past several months nursing injuries. However, it will be interesting to see how long his reign as champion lasts at 135 pounds.

What do you think about Cejudo claiming he relinquished the flyweight title rather than being stripped?