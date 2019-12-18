Henry Cejudo, Jose Aldo Ramp Up Cringeworthy Trash Talk

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo continue to trash talk with each other in cringeworthy fashion.

Aldo endured an unsuccessful bantamweight debut this past weekend when he suffered a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245. However, he notably performed well with many believing he had done enough to win.

Cejudo was one of them as he called for a fight with the former featherweight champion in typical “Triple C” fashion. Aldo accepted the challenge and even though he has lost his last two fights, UFC president Dana White seemed open to the idea.

Aldo proceeded to post a video on Twitter on Tuesday with him firing a machine gun:

“I am the King of Rio and you are Snow White’s Security Guard!” Aldo tweeted. “Sign the Contract and let’s get it right.”

I am the King of Rio and you are Snow White’s Security Guard! Sign the Contract and let’s get it right. @HenryCejudo @danawhite pic.twitter.com/mU1tTXtrwn — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) December 18, 2019

Cejudo would respond on Wednesday:

“You’re going to need a bigger gun to take me out Cinderella! This man is made of steel and sex appeal! Bend the knee you Mexican looking Dana White!”

Your going to need a bigger gun to take me out Cinderella! This man is made of steel and sex appeal! Bend the knee you Mexican looking Dana White! https://t.co/HwRcN0Z91Q — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 18, 2019

For everyone’s sake, let’s hope the fight is made official so we don’t have to see any more of these interactions.

Regardless, do you think Aldo should get a title shot? Who wins that fight?