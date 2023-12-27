Michael Bisping Says Tom Aspinall will beat Jon Jones to Become ‘Greatest Heavyweight the UFC has ever seen’

Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall is on the cusp of becoming the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

After undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones bowed out of his originally scheduled headliner at UFC 295 due to a pectoral injury, Aspinall was thrust into the co-main event with Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich, the winner set to walk away as the promotion’s new interim world champion.

It only took 69 seconds for the UK star to put away Pavlovich in spectacular fashion and emerge as one of the division’s next big stars.

Speaking about Apsinall’s potential hours before his highlight-reel-worthy win over Pavlovich, Michael Bisping suggested that not only would Aspinall handle his Russian opposition inside Madison Square Garden, but that he would deliver a similar performance against Jon Jones when the two titans inevitably meet

“I think he beats Jon Jones if that comes up, Bisping said during the UFC 295 pre-show. “And I think he dominates the heavyweight division for quite some time, and he will retire as the greatest heavyweight champion that the UFC has ever seen. I’m serious. I’ve always said this about Tom and after Marcin Tybura, I said in the post-fight show, I said Jon Jones couldn’t hold a candle to Tom Aspinall. And people came after me online and I understand why – this is Jon Jones” (h/t EuroSport.com).

Tom Aspinall Will Have to Wait for his shot at Jon Jones

Typically, an interim champion immediately moves on to fight the reigning undisputed titleholder upon their return. Unfortunately, this will not be one of those cases.

Following Aspinall’s win, Dana White confirmed that the promotion is still planning to move forward with the originally scheduled UFC 295 headliner between Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. That contest will occur at some point in 2024 with Aspinall expected to face the winner.

“I’m high on Tom and I’m trying to will it into existence as well, and I do believe that he will win. However, you’ve got to respect the threat on the other side,” Bisping added.

Aspinall recently teased a potential heavyweight clash with current 205-pound titleholder Alex Pereira for the promotion’s next milestone event, UFC 300, as Jon Jones’ return to the Octagon is still up in the air.