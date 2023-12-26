UFC CEO Dana White Denies Report that Endeavor is purchasing Top Rank Boxing: ‘Absolutely positively not true’

Is Dana White and the UFC gearing up to buy their way into the world of boxing?

On December 25, longtime boxing promoter Rick Glaser dropped a bombshell on the world of combat sports, claiming that Endeavor, the parent company of both the UFC and WWE, was in the process of purchasing Top Rank Boxing.

“Promised everyone a Christmas gift, never printed, never talked about, biggest Boxing news in many years,” Glaser wrote on X. “Boxing powerhouse Top Rank is in the final due diligence stage of being sold to entertainment conglomerate Endeavor headed by Ari Emanuel. “Endeavor is the parent company of UFC & WWE, translated means after 58 years in boxing, 92-year-old Bob Arum is retiring, & Dana White now enters the boxing business with the Top Rank purchase,” Glaser continued. “Look for long-time boxing stalwart & Dana White friend Tom Loeffler to have a major role at Top Rank once the purchase takes effect. Now that’s mega news in the Boxing World!!! Hope you enjoyed your Christmas gift!”

Promised everyone a Christmas gift, never printed, never talked about, biggest Boxing news in many years, Boxing Powerhouse #TopRank is in the final due diligence stage of being sold to Entertainment conglomerate #Endeavor headed by #AriEmanuel, Endeavor is the parent company of… — Rick Glaser (@RealRickGlaser1) December 26, 2023

Despite Glaser having some very detailed notes on the reported acquisition, the UFC CEO was quick to dispute the statement on social media.

“Absolutely positively not true,” White wrote. “We are not buying Top Rank.”

Dana White calls reports of Endeavor buying Top Rank "absolutely positively not true" (via IG). pic.twitter.com/GN3YKeonuL — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 26, 2023

White has a history of gainsaying big-money deals, the most egregious example being his outright denial that the UFC was being sold to Endeavor up until the moment it was officially announced.

According to The MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani, his sources claim that there is “no truth to the rumor at this time.”

With Endeavor’s incredibly deep pockets and Dana White’s well-documented desire to invade the boxing business, the transaction is undeniably plausible, but only time will tell if there’s any truth to the tale Glaser is trying to sell.