Leon Edwards uninterested in motorcycle gift from Jon Jones after UFC 296: ‘I’ll take a Rollie though’
After his UFC 296 victory over rival, Colby Covington at UFC 296 over the course of last weekend, Leon Edwards has expressed his lack of interest in the gift of a new motorcycle from heavyweight champion, Jon Jones – instead claiming he would love to receive the gift of a new Rolex watch from the former pound-for-pound number one.
Headlining UFC 296 over the course of the weekend in Las Vegas, Edwards defended his welterweight crown for the second time consecutively, turning in a lopsided unanimous decision win over Covington – which came following a March judging win over common-foe and former champion, Kamaru Usman.
And off the back of his dominant victory over former interim champion, Covington, Birmingham native Edwards was praised for his win by the above-mentioned, Jones, who offered to buy him a motorcycle as a gift of appreciation.
“Leon Edwards, I couldn’t be more happy for you,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one.”
Leon Edwards campaigns for Rolex from Jon Jones after UFC 296
However, appearing to turn down the gift of a new motorcycle, Edwards instead questioned Jones if he would buy him a new Rolex wristwatch.
“Respect G.O.A.T it was easy work,” Leon Edwards replied to Jon Jones. “Means a lot coming from you. I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie tho.”
As far as his return to the Octagon is concerned, Edwards has shutdown a potential rematch with surging welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad, questioning if the Illinois native actually is deserving of a re-run.