Sergei Pavlovich vows to avenge KO loss to Tom Aspinall after UFC 295: ‘I’ll be back, revenge is inevitable’

Two weeks removed from his stunning first round knockout loss to newly-minted interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall at UFC 295, Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich has vowed to avenge his loss to the Atherton native, claiming such an event is “inevitable” in the future.

Pavlovich, who co-headlined UFC 295 in a short-notice interim heavyweight title fight with British favorite, Aspinall, suffered just his second loss in his professional career, in the form of a first round KO loss to the former, seeing his stunning run of six consecutive knockout wins in the first round halted.

In his Octagon debut, Pavlovich would suffer his first mixed martial arts loss, having enjoyed a championship-winning run in Fight Nights Global – dropping a ground strikes TKO loss to perennial contender and former title challenger, Alistair Overeem.

Sergei Pavlovich vows to get revenge on Tom Aspinall

And forced to return to the winner’s enclosure in his next outing, Pavlovich has vowed to get revenge on Aspinall in a future rematch – claiming it’s “inevitable” that the duo meet down the line again.



“The last fight motivated me even more,” Sergei Pavlovich posted on his official X account. “I’ll be back and revenge is inevitable #UFC #Motivation #Fight”

Initially scheduled to serve as a backup to a slated heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, Pavlovich was booked opposite Aspinall after the former had suffered a pectoral tendon tear, forcing the introduction of another interim title in to the division.

During his route to the number two ranked in the division, Pavlovich turned in consecutive knockout wins over the likes of Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and staple contender, Curtis Blaydes.

