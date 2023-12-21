Tom Aspinall labels Jon Jones ‘The best ever’ amid UFC rivalry: ‘I want to test myself against him’

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall clears the air on Jon Jones situation.

Aspinall always seemed like he was something special but when he knocked out then No.1 ranked Sergei Pavlovich in just over a minute, he now seems like he will be the future of the division.

The fight was put together on short notice after Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, which was for the undisputed title, had to be scrapped after Jones suffered an injury. You might assume that instead of rebooking Jones and Miocic the logical booking would be Jones vs. Aspinall.

Miocic has had a legendary career, but he will have not fought three years by the time Jones would be fit, and is coming off a knockout loss. Tom Aspinall has serious momentum and is the clear number one contender.

Tom Aspinall responds to fan on social media

Aspinall has expressed his interest in fighting Jones but has now found himself thrust into a major spotlight. He is now receiving more attention than anybody else, form both fans and media.

Some want to pit Aspinall and Jones against one another, but the Englishman seems keen on keeping it respectful and has been very complimentary of Jones throughout.

A fan left a comment under his Instagram, inciting a frustrated response Aspinall would clear the air on the situation.

“People like you have no idea what you’re talking about,” said Aspinall. “Because I want to fights means I RESPECT him more than anybody else. He is the best ever, I’m his biggest fan. Want to test myself against the best and show that I’m the best, or at least have the opportunity. Don’t talk about respect with the top-level fighters when you have no idea.”

If the UFC are set to rebook Miocic and Jones, it’s unclear on who a realistic opponent for Aspinall would be.

Who wins, Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall?